Some Spartan RV chassis being recalled for fuel leak issue

Shyft Group is recalling certain 2017-2022 Spartan RV Chassis K2 and K3 vehicles. The sealing washer may not seat correctly in the pilot bore holes, allowing the high pressure fuel rail assembly to leak.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

Remedy

The remedy for this recall is still under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 21, 2021. Owners may contact Shyft Group customer service at 1-800-543-4277. Shyft Group’s number for this recall is 21-11.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

