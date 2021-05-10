5 tips from professional RV washers

By Nanci Dixon

Traveling through the dusty states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, can really dirty up an RV! We pulled into a campground in Amarillo, Texas, and saw the motorhome next to us being washed. The people doing the washing were professionals and shared some secrets with us. Of course, we had the road dust washed off ours, too.

Previously we had our motorhome lightly scratched by brush washing it in Yuma, AZ. This time, I insisted that they use the lambswool wash pad we had on hand. The former brush scratches in the clear coat are still visible in the sunlight but at least no more were added.

They said the biggest reason the cost was so low, $100, is that they use deionized reverse osmosis water to rinse and didn’t need to dry the coach.

Here are their pro suggestions: