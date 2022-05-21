Help us spread the word about RVtravel.com

If you’re reading this right now it’s because you’re interested or curious about learning how to help us spread the word about our wonderful little website, RVtravel.com. Thank you for being here!

We’ve created “business cards” of sorts that you can print out and carry with you on your RV travels. These cards have our website so unfamiliar RVers can find us online.

They also contain a QR code, which others can scan with their phone cameras and have an easy subscribe option to any and/or all of our newsletters. Cool, huh? If you’re not familiar with scanning QR codes, here are simple instructions (for Apple and other products).

The easiest way to print these is to do so using this Avery business card paper. The cards are designed so that they’ll fit here perfectly and all you have to do is snap and tear them apart—no cutting necessary. Please note: The template we used to design these cards works with all of the following Avery labels: 18871, 27871, 27881, 27883, 28877, 28878, 38871, 38873, 38876, 5371, 5376, 5377, 55871, 55876, 5870, 5871, 5874, 5876, 5877, 5911, 8371, 8376, 8377, 8471, 8870, 8871, 8873, 8875, 8876, 8877.

Of course, if you don’t want to buy the special Avery paper, that’s okay too. Just simply print these out as-is and cut them yourself. Easy as pie!

You can hand these out to your campground neighbors, or give one to those friends of yours who just bought an RV. If it’s okay with the campground office, you could even cut out a sheet and leave some on their front desk or attach one or two to their bulletin boards. If you’re at a diner and they have local brochures and business cards somewhere, leave one or two there, too.

If you find RVtravel.com educational, informative and entertaining, chances are that other RVers will too.

Thank you so very much for doing this. You are appreciated!

Oh, and we’ll be having a contest using these soon, so print some out and keep ’em handy. More on that later.

VIEW and DOWNLOAD them here.

If you have any questions, please feel free to leave a comment below or shoot us a message here and we’ll get back to you. Thanks!