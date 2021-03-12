5 important RV spring checks. Is your RV ready for the road?

By Mark J. Polk, RV Education 101

For lots of folks around the country, spring is in the air, and that means spring checks to get the RV ready for another adventure-filled camping season. When I put our RV in winter storage I do what I can to make it easy to take out of storage the following spring.

But, regardless of how mindful you are, unexpected things happen to the RV while it sits idle in storage. The RV battery loses its charge, tires lose inflation pressure, and insects build winter nests in and around LP gas appliance vents, just to name a few.

When it comes to RV spring checks, my list is comprised of what I refer to as essential and non-essential checks. Cleaning the windows is a good idea, but it is non-essential, whereas maintenance on the RV battery is essential.

Today I want to discuss and demonstrate 5 important RV spring checks that fall into my essential category. Enjoy the video.

To learn more about using and maintaining your RV visit RV Online Training

Related:

Watch out for mice in your spring RV cleaning

##RVT991