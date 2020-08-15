This innovative spring system improves your RV handling

By Barry Zander

While it’s become standard equipment on many emergency vehicles, the LiquidSpring suspension system also improves RV handling. This might sound like an advertisement, but it actually follows up on a recommendation from a tech-savvy buddy, who had a LiquidSpring system installed in his Class C.

Talking with Carl Harr, head of sales for LiquidSpring Smart Suspension headquartered in Indiana, it turns out that the system installed in RVs is already standard equipment on more than 95 percent of ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

A further qualification: Tiffin, Fleetwood, Southwind and Phoenix Cruiser offer it as an option on new Class A’s and C’s, according to Harr. It comes at a hefty price, but apparently RVers find enough benefit to make the outlay worth it.

Again, it may sound like a puff piece from the company, but the friend who put me in touch with Harr is a firm believer. Harr explained that LiquidSpring is an active suspension system that improves handling and safety by monitoring steering, speed and height, which eliminates sway movement.

Another benefit is reduced vibration that causes wear on vehicles. The vibration is absorbed in silicon fluid that has 6 percent compressibility. The sales head claims that the system consumes less energy to operate due to the LiquidSpring pump only operating for 5-15 seconds as opposed to an air suspension compressor operating 2-3 minutes, which also reduces wear and tear on components.

It is being installed in Class A, B and C RVs but isn’t for tow-behinds. The cost sounds quite pricey, $10,000 to $14,000, depending on the size of the rig, but it’s the value that brings in customers.

Started as a mining equipment company, seven years ago LiquidSpring expanded into on-road vehicles, including ambulances and school buses. More information about the company and suspension repair shops that can do the retrofitting is available on their website.