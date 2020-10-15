Sprinter vans, motorhomes recalled for fuel leak hazard

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling more than 4,000 model year 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinters, some of which are used in motorhomes and van campers. The fuel line clamps may loosen and result in a fuel leak. A fuel leak can increase the risk of a fire which could lead to injury or death.

Remedy

DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will check the fuel hose clamp connections and tighten or replace the components as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 28, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3SCHELLLE.