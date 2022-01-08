Sprinter vans/RVs recalled. Vehicle may move in Park position

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. A software error in the park lock system may allow the vehicle to move after the gear selector has been placed in the Park ‘P’ position without the parking brake applied. More than 48,000 vehicles may be involved in this recall.

Unintentional vehicle movement can increase the possibility of a crash or injury.

Remedy

Dealers will update the electronic stability program control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 31, 2022. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3PA27 ERI/ERO.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).