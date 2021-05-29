Some Sprinter vehicles recalled for door hinge issue

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles. The screws for the front door hinges may not have been tightened properly. The potential number of units affected is 2,016.

Loose door hinge screws could change the gap between the door and vehicle body, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will check the screws and tighten them as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 21, 2021. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3TURSCHA.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).