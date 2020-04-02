Big recall on Sprinters, brake hose could leak

Loss of brake fluid can extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

DVUSA will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will inspect and replace the brake hoses, as necessary. Additionally, the fender liners will be modified. All services will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 8, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3BRADVER.