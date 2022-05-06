Our staff recommends this portable induction cooktop for cool-RV cookin’

One of our writers, Greg Illes, a “retired systems engineer who loves thinking up RV upgrades and modifications,” sent this to us. Greg didn’t know that our own Tony Barthel had recently done a review on the Duxtop portable induction cooktop.

Since we have two RV experts on our team who love this, we thought we’d share what Greg wrote with you.

Oh, and before or after reading this, make sure you check out Tony’s review of it, too, if you haven’t already.

Greg writes…

After we got our solar and lithium working well, we realized that many more appliances were within our “operating range.” Our 2000W inverter can run our microwave and even our small A/C unit. Hmmm, what other toys can we experiment with?

Success! A portable induction cooktop

One success has been a Duxtop inductive cooktop/hot plate. These cook electrically, not like a traditional hot plate (heating coils), but by using magnetic energy to heat an iron cook pan. Especially for warm-weather cooking, it beats a propane stove hands-down—for NOT making the cabin heat up. We did need to get an appropriate pan for it (steel-bottomed aluminum), and with that, the whole setup simply works, and works well.

At 100-amps+ draw, it’s not “electrically cheap.” But we use it for short cooking tasks, only 5-10 minutes or so (10-15 amp-hours), and our 400AH lithium batteries discharge only a few percent.

The unit is only about the size of a 2.5″-thick laptop, so we place it on top of our regular stove to use it, and then tuck it away when it’s not needed. That way, we can use the existing stove hood to vent the cooking steam/smells.

Where can I get one and how much does it cost?

We got ours off Amazon and it’s still available, but these products tend to come and go. There are many models available; ours was well under $100. The 1800W power level is more than enough for our needs; we probably could even make do with 1200W or so.

Again, I can’t recommend it for extended cooking tasks—that would be asking for heat problems in batteries and inverter. But for our short jobs, it is excellent. And, of course, our summer RV coach stays cool… well, at least as cool as it was before we cooked.

Check it out on Amazon here. Happy cooking!

You can follow Greg’s excellent blog at www.divver-city.com/blog.

##RVDT1855