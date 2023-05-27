Friday, May 26, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Starlink: The latest news updates for RVers

By Randall Brink
0
Starlink photo.

News flows daily from the wellspring of SpaceX and its Starlink Roam (formerly known as “RV”) subsidiary. Often it has to do with the rapid increase in the Starlink and Starlink Roam subscriber bases. The overall Starlink satellite broadband user base is 1.5 million, with Starlink Roam surpassing 300,000 users.

  • Sometimes, the news is about SpaceX satellite orbiter deployment achievements. So far in 2023, SpaceX has blasted 32 rockets into space, and last week a Falcon 9 rocket propelled another 56 V1.5 satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). There have now been more than 4,000 Starlink satellites launched en route to a total of as many as 42,000.
  • At this point, SpaceX/Starlink revenue exceeds $3 billion annually from broadband customers, including individuals and small land-based businesses, commercial maritime transportation subscribers, yachts, cruise ships, and airlines. Wall Street is beginning to take notice, with financial industry pundits beginning to forecast an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Starlink’s future. This makes sense because as the company reaches revenue and profit objectives set by Elon Musk, it would naturally follow that the technology pioneer would take his company public.
  • Though it is presently unknown what the Starlink market cap or offering price might be at the time of an IPO, it is reasonable to believe that it will be a good investment, given everything the companies have achieved. The enterprise appears to be on track to reach $30 billion in annual revenue, the early stated goal of founder and CEO Elon Musk.
  • AT&T weighed in on May 18, 2023, with a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) against the SpaceX/T-Mobile joint venture aimed at increasing cell coverage worldwide and eliminating areas of unreliable coverage. You can read the complaint here. The essence of the dispute is that AT&T is raising concerns that the SpaceX/T-Mobile initiative would interfere with terrestrial cell phone coverage. It is reasonable to expect that engineers from SpaceX and T-Mobile, as well as the FCC’s own technical staff, will be able to assuage AT&T’s concerns in the weeks ahead.
  • China launching satellites for a low Earth orbit broadband constellation to challenge SpaceX’s Starlink. GalaxySpace launched six test satellites into LEO in 2022 and is ramping up plans along with the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) to begin launching a large array during Q3 or Q4 2023. A Long March 8 rocket will be coupled with a Yuanzheng-2 second stage and launched from the Wenchang spaceport in the second half of the year. China’s goal is to achieve the launch of up to 13,000 satellites in LEO for its “Guowang” network to rival Starlink and other Western ventures.
  • SpaceX offers new U.S. customers a $100 discount on Starlink satellite internet hardware kits. The discount is available for the standard Starlink dish through retail giants Best Buy and Home Depot. As of Thursday, both retailers have reduced the regular $599 price tag to $499.

##RVT1106b

Randall Brink
Randall Brink
Randall Brink is an author hailing from Idaho. He has written many fiction and non-fiction books, including the critically acclaimed Lost Star: The Search for Amelia Earhart. He is the screenwriter for the new Grizzly Adams television series and the feature film Goldfield. Randall Brink has a diverse background not only as a book author, Hollywood screenwriter and script doctor, but also as an airline captain, chief executive, and Alaska bush pilot.
Previous article
Amazing 2023 Newmar King Aire 4596 Luxury Motorhome debuts new, impressive floor plan
Next article
Military campgrounds more accessible, changed rules

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE