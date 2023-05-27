Starlink: The latest news updates for RVers

News flows daily from the wellspring of SpaceX and its Starlink Roam (formerly known as “RV”) subsidiary. Often it has to do with the rapid increase in the Starlink and Starlink Roam subscriber bases. The overall Starlink satellite broadband user base is 1.5 million, with Starlink Roam surpassing 300,000 users.
- Sometimes, the news is about SpaceX satellite orbiter deployment achievements. So far in 2023, SpaceX has blasted 32 rockets into space, and last week a Falcon 9 rocket propelled another 56 V1.5 satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). There have now been more than 4,000 Starlink satellites launched en route to a total of as many as 42,000.
- At this point, SpaceX/Starlink revenue exceeds $3 billion annually from broadband customers, including individuals and small land-based businesses, commercial maritime transportation subscribers, yachts, cruise ships, and airlines. Wall Street is beginning to take notice, with financial industry pundits beginning to forecast an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Starlink’s future. This makes sense because as the company reaches revenue and profit objectives set by Elon Musk, it would naturally follow that the technology pioneer would take his company public.
- Though it is presently unknown what the Starlink market cap or offering price might be at the time of an IPO, it is reasonable to believe that it will be a good investment, given everything the companies have achieved. The enterprise appears to be on track to reach $30 billion in annual revenue, the early stated goal of founder and CEO Elon Musk.
- AT&T weighed in on May 18, 2023, with a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) against the SpaceX/T-Mobile joint venture aimed at increasing cell coverage worldwide and eliminating areas of unreliable coverage. You can read the complaint here. The essence of the dispute is that AT&T is raising concerns that the SpaceX/T-Mobile initiative would interfere with terrestrial cell phone coverage. It is reasonable to expect that engineers from SpaceX and T-Mobile, as well as the FCC’s own technical staff, will be able to assuage AT&T’s concerns in the weeks ahead.
- China launching satellites for a low Earth orbit broadband constellation to challenge SpaceX’s Starlink. GalaxySpace launched six test satellites into LEO in 2022 and is ramping up plans along with the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) to begin launching a large array during Q3 or Q4 2023. A Long March 8 rocket will be coupled with a Yuanzheng-2 second stage and launched from the Wenchang spaceport in the second half of the year. China’s goal is to achieve the launch of up to 13,000 satellites in LEO for its “Guowang” network to rival Starlink and other Western ventures.
- SpaceX offers new U.S. customers a $100 discount on Starlink satellite internet hardware kits. The discount is available for the standard Starlink dish through retail giants Best Buy and Home Depot. As of Thursday, both retailers have reduced the regular $599 price tag to $499.
