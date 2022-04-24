An update on Starlink Mobile Broadband for RVers

For those RVers awaiting the arrival of the Starlink Mobile Broadband service to their area or who are eager for expanded Starlink roaming, SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, has some news. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from the company’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying 53 more Starlink low-orbit satellites.

The launch brought the total number of Starlink satellites to 2,335. SpaceX/Starlink has said that its near-term goal is to increase the number to 4,400 with the completion of the project’s first phase. That figure is barely 10 percent of 42,000 satellites planned for low-earth orbit nearly 300 miles above the earth.

Each launch enables the broadening of the scope of Starlink service and increases roaming capability for mobile users.

The massive space project has not been completely flawless, however. Of the 2,335 satellites SpaceX has launched, 2,067 are still operational. The remaining 268 have malfunctioned or have been knocked out of their earth orbit by space weather.

Thursday’s launch will be the 149th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket since the program’s start in 2010.

We’ll keep you updated with all Starlink Mobile Broadband news.

RELATED

##RVT1049b