Friday, October 6, 2023

Starlink News: Full U.S. coverage now; expanded cell phone service soon

By Randall Brink
Starlink availability in North America
Full U.S. coverage achieved; Expanded cell phone service soon available

  • On October 5, SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit on the company’s 70th orbital mission of the year.
  • This week Starlink said that its nearly 5,000 satellites now provide broadband internet service to cover the entire U.S.
  • The company also said that before the end of this year, it will introduce a “Direct-to-Cell” phone service. RVers can now put the Starlink service blind spots in the rear view.

In a little over a year’s time, SpaceX has improved Starlink’s broadband service from spotty with inconsistent speeds to reliable and available everywhere.

Also in Starlink News

Starlink’s “Direct-to-Cell” service, an evolution of a partnership announced last August with T-Mobile, will now include many other cellular service providers as well.

The satellite cell service will bypass the traditional terrestrial cell tower and untether cell phone signals from ground-based networks and all their limitations.

Randall Brink
RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 6, 2023

