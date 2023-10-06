Starlink News: Full U.S. coverage now; expanded cell phone service soon

Full U.S. coverage achieved; Expanded cell phone service soon available

On October 5, SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit on the company’s 70th orbital mission of the year.

This week Starlink said that its nearly 5,000 satellites now provide broadband internet service to cover the entire U.S.

The company also said that before the end of this year, it will introduce a “Direct-to-Cell” phone service. RVers can now put the Starlink service blind spots in the rear view.

In a little over a year’s time, SpaceX has improved Starlink’s broadband service from spotty with inconsistent speeds to reliable and available everywhere.

Starlink’s “Direct-to-Cell” service, an evolution of a partnership announced last August with T-Mobile, will now include many other cellular service providers as well.

The satellite cell service will bypass the traditional terrestrial cell tower and untether cell phone signals from ground-based networks and all their limitations.

