Starlink news: Records set and milestones reached

A Starlink milestone: The 5,000th Starlink Satellite was launched by SpaceX on August 26. More satellites aloft means better and faster service for Roam (Starlink RV) subscribers.

SpaceX fired 22 more Starlink V2 Mini internet satellites toward orbit on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

It was a particularly significant milestone mission for SpaceX because the total number of Starlink satellites now exceeds 5,000, astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, told Space.com.

The satellites lifted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:05 p.m. EDT (0105 GMT, Sunday, Aug. 27). About 8.5 minutes later, the Falcon 9’s first stage came back to Earth for a landing on the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX so far this year has launched the number of satellites that the company launched in all of 2022.

