Friday, September 1, 2023

Starlink news: Records set and milestones reached

By Randall Brink
A map showing Starlink speeds across the U.S.

A Starlink milestone: The 5,000th Starlink Satellite was launched by SpaceX on August 26. More satellites aloft means better and faster service for Roam (Starlink RV) subscribers.

SpaceX fired 22 more Starlink V2 Mini internet satellites toward orbit on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

SpaceX launches 5,000th Starlink satellite.

It was a particularly significant milestone mission for SpaceX because the total number of Starlink satellites now exceeds 5,000, astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, told Space.com.

The satellites lifted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:05 p.m. EDT (0105 GMT, Sunday, Aug. 27). About 8.5 minutes later, the Falcon 9’s first stage came back to Earth for a landing on the SpaceX drone ship Just Read the Instructions, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX so far this year has launched the number of satellites that the company launched in all of 2022.

Randall Brink
Randall Brink
Randall Brink is an author hailing from Idaho. He has written many fiction and non-fiction books, including the critically acclaimed Lost Star: The Search for Amelia Earhart. He is the screenwriter for the new Grizzly Adams television series and the feature film Goldfield. Randall Brink has a diverse background not only as a book author, Hollywood screenwriter and script doctor, but also as an airline captain, chief executive, and Alaska bush pilot.
