New Starlink satellites, price increase and confusion for subscribers

Starlink is making news with more satellites launched, and creating better coverage in more areas with faster speeds. However, the word for Starlink RV subscribers is not all good. SpaceX announced higher monthly subscription prices as well.

New generation Starlink satellites

On February 27, after a five-hour delay in liftoff due to space weather, SpaceX launched Group 6-1 with 21 satellites that SpaceX calls the “V2 Mini.” They are an intermediate type, larger than the original Starlink satellites but smaller than the forthcoming full-scale units SpaceX plans to deploy using its Starship launch vehicle.

SpaceX described the V2 Mini orbital craft in a tweet on the day before the launch. “They represent a step forward in Starlink capability.”

Quoting from the SpaceX tweet:

V2 minis include key technologies—such as more powerful phased array antennas and the use of E-band for backhaul—which will allow Starlink to provide ~4x more capacity per satellite than earlier iterations.

This means Starlink can provide more bandwidth with increased reliability and connect millions of more people around the world with high-speed internet. More here.

A price increase and a welter of confusion for RVers

On February 21, SpaceX released an email to subscribers announcing a price increase and a change in service capability for residential customers. The monthly subscription cost for residential accounts will increase $10 to $120 per month in areas with low capacity. At the same time, residential subscribers in high-capacity areas will decrease $20 per month to $90 per month. However, residential customers will lose the portability of the service.

Starlink RV customers will see their monthly subscription cost increase $15 to $150.

Many Starlink customers complained of the price increase and the counterintuitive logic of increasing prices for areas still plagued with low capacity.

On the other hand, some Starlink RV customers lamented the increase in the roaming service, but most took it in stride. A common thread among comments on social media regarding the price hike was that the service was still worth it for the utility and flexibility that Starlink RV provides while working and adventuring on the road.

