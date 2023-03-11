Friday, March 10, 2023

Starlink News: An exciting update for RVers

By Randall Brink
SpaceX has submitted an application to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to introduce a new evolutionary smaller dish for Starlink subscribers, which the documents claim will make it more portable for Starlink RV users.

SpaceX Plans Starlink Evolution

The next-generation Starlink dishes will leverage a smaller footprint measuring 11.4″ by 9.8″, still providing high-speed, low-latency broadband service anywhere. The existing Starlink dish is significantly larger, measuring 20.2″ by 11.9″.

The new smaller Starlink dish.

The Starlink form factor evolution is not limited to the smaller dish. The company is preparing the release of a new user terminal. SpaceX launched its Starlink satellite internet service in late 2020 and, since then, has already released several different versions of its user terminals.

The FCC issued SpaceX Services, Inc. a temporary license to “evaluate new user-terminal hardware.” Based on documents posted to the FCC website, SpaceX wanted to begin testing the new equipment as far back as October 28, 2022, but it was only approved in late February. The testing period for 200 prototype user terminal units will end on April 25, 2023.

New Starlink hardware to be tested in five locations

According to the FCC filing, SpaceX will test the new hardware in five locations: Los Angeles and Mountain View, California; Redmond, Washington; Riverton, Wyoming; and Cape Canaveral, Florida. The test program will use up to 200 units of the new terminal hardware design. SpaceX stated that the tests “may include a combination of earth stations on vehicles, vessels, and aircraft.”

“This testing will allow SpaceX to characterize the performance of these user terminals under a wide range of conditions and to measure the RF density of emissions from these user terminals,” SpaceX said in the filing.

The testing must be completed by the end of April, per the FCC’s temporary license, meaning that Starlink RV subscribers could start receiving the new hardware during the last half of 2023.

New Starlink satellites, price increase and confusion for subscribers

