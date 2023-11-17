Starlink ‘Roam’ news of interest to RVers

For those of us who have come to depend on Starlink Roam service for RV travel broadband, several developments over the last week, and one expected on Saturday, November 18, will interest Roam-equipped RVers.

Starlink service reached breakeven cash flow, has majority of active satellites

During the week of November 6, 2023, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that the Starlink service has reached breakeven cash flow—a significant achievement for the ultra-capital-intensive space-based internet provider. Musk disclosed the milestone in a post on his social media platform, X. Starlink now accounts for a majority of all active satellites.

Cleared to launch

SpaceX is cleared to launch its keenly anticipated Starship rocket from its South Texas Starbase on Saturday, November 18, at 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT; 7 a.m. local Texas time). The launch was delayed from Friday, November 17.

“We need to replace a grid fin actuator, so launch is postponed to Saturday,” Elon Musk announced on Thursday, November 16 via X (formerly Twitter). Grid fins are the waffle-iron-like structures on Starship’s Super Heavy first stage, which help the booster steer its way back to Earth.

Starship is SpaceX’s next-generation deep-space transportation system, which SpaceX is developing to transport people and cargo to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

Starship comprises two fully reusable segments: The first stage, the Super Heavy rocket, and a 165-foot-tall upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship. It is the largest and most powerful space vehicle in history. Fully stacked, Starship is 400 feet tall.

Starship has flown just once to date, on April 20, 2023. The first flight from Starbase was intended to send the upper stage partway around Earth, then splash down in the Pacific Ocean. However, the initial launch failed when the upper stage did not separate from the Super Heavy rocket, and SpaceX deliberately destroyed the vehicle high above the Gulf of Mexico only four minutes into the launch sequence.

Starlink spin-off, Initial Public Offering widely rumored

The financial press widely reported this week that SpaceX is considering launching another vehicle—this time a financial one—an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for shares of Starlink, as early as late 2024, according to Bloomberg. Elon Musk responded on X, calling the report “false.”

His response is a proper one and typical—premature disclosure of an impending IPO by private-company stockholders and corporate officers touting prospective stock offerings in advance is not allowed under Securities and Exchange Commission Rules.

Starlink bug

The Starlink bug that locked some users out of their accounts last week was caused by overzealous fraud detection that falsely flagged legitimate accounts as fraudulent. Affected users received an email on November 15 under the header “False Positive Fraud Account Correction,” but not all subscribers could get back into their accounts immediately.

“We had an account issue that led us to falsely flag your account as fraud,” the SpaceX ISP message said. “We are working to make this right and fix any account modifications over the last week. Please allow until the end of the week to see any account changes be reverted before filing a ticket. Next week, if you are still having an account issue, sign into your account below to contact Customer Support.”

Stay tuned.

Related:

##RVT1131b