Starlink: And just like that – we’re roaming

By Randall Brink
Over the last two weeks, RVers and other mobile Starlink broadband users began to see the roaming indication on their Starlink app screen switch from “false” to “true,” indicating their wait for more mobile use of the system might be over. Not all users can roam away from their official Starlink “service address,” but more and more can now do so.

The official word from SpaceX subsidiary Starlink is that there is no official word on enabling roaming. However, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has stated more than once during the past year that Starlink’s principal objective was to deploy and expand the roaming feature and provide service to mobile users, be they RVers, marine users, commercial truckers, etc. For the past month, mobile users online have reported success while venturing forth from their fixed service address.

You would be forgiven for thinking that a company of the stature of Starlink might be able to do a better job of keeping the installed user base, if not the public at large, informed of developments with the broadband equipment and service. The company does not seem to prioritize customer communications. Most valuable information for subscribers and users seems to emanate from founder Musk’s Twitter messages. At any rate, at least for large swaths of the North American continent, services are available in most “cells” or addresses when initiating the service. The service seems to be working fine when the user’s dish moves away from the official service address.

You can read Elon Musk’s most recent Tweet regarding the Starlink roaming feature.

And here is a super cool video of a Starlink satellite train rolling across the night sky.
video by Todd Bishop at Geekwire

Stay tuned as more information emerges on Starlink RV mobile equipment upgrades, delivery times, etc.

##RVT1046b

