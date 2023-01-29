Starlink RV criticized for lack of customer support

As Starlink satellite broadband service continues to evolve with more subscribers every day and more satellites launched to broaden coverage, a customer satisfaction issue has arisen with Customer Support.

In investigating this topic for RVtravel.com, my aim was to determine whether the problem was real or more of a perception. Do some classes of subscribers get better service than others? Does it matter which region of the North American continent you’re in?

These questions arose because a seemingly large number of people commenting, for example, on the Starlink for RVers and Other Mobile Users Facebook page, report problems communicating with and getting a response from Starlink Customer Support when they have a problem. An equally numerous segment of the new Starlink subscriber cadre have reported no issues with their equipment or service and almost universally praise Starlink, saying that they could not live their RV traveling life without it.

Without question, there have been problems. Some subscribers have had problems with malfunctioning hardware and intermittent or unavailable Wi-Fi service. When they open a tech support “ticket” on the Starlink app, some wait days, weeks, or months for a response. Others get a reply within minutes or hours. For others, Starlink functions flawlessly right out of the box, finds the satellites, and presto! Their service is up and running. But some report very low data speeds in some regions of the country.

Subscriber comments about customer support mixed

I asked a member of the Starlink for RVs group for their comments on their experience setting up and operating Starlink RV.

Krist Hlubik, a moderator for Starlink for RVs and a Group expert in the system for RVs, said, “Can’t imagine being a full-time RVer and traveling for work without it. Almost a year in, lots of moves, and no issues.”

Chuck Gillen replied, probably only half-facetiously, “Starlink has tech support?”

Here are some other comments on both sides of the issue:

Leon S.

Speeds started off fine in San Diego but fell so low that streaming is not an option. I canceled due to that fact. I also received “I’m sorry” in my e-mail with no solution. They were able to see what was going on when they looked at my history.

Drew P.

We have had it for about a year, and it has been great; I opened one ticket when my network adapter failed. The ticket was answered within 24 hours, and they shipped a replacement quickly.

Michael P.

We’ve tested it and had no luck with it. Others love it! It just didn’t work for us with zoom and teams meetings and internet tv. We have been trying to set up our return since Thursday. We’re within 30 days. CS’s response is lacking, but we’ll be patient.

Michael D.

Worst customer service period!

Mike P.

Nothing but good experiences! I started a ticket today and have had three responses so far.

Darby S.

Ten months no issues, no need for support.

Mark P.

I travel full-time and work remotely, moving daily or weekly. I have had great experiences. However, I did get the dreaded disconnect error. Great Tech Support answered me in less than an hour that they would send out a new cable and router. Had it in a week. They also did a partial month’s credit for the trouble without even asking.

Mike A.

Just had a phone interview with one of Starlink Engineering Managers regarding installations, improvements, and customer service for their new High-Performance RV Dish System. We talked for 15-20 minutes about how the installation went, what I would like to see changed, and what they could do to improve Customer Service. Like any new business, they are feeling their growing pains. They weren’t ready for the overwhelming demand for their product. One of his main comments was many people don’t realize how expensive it is to put satellites up in space, let alone thousands of them. Anyway, they are definitely trying to improve their handle on the RV Satellite Market. I had a few suggestions for product improvements which he noted in detail, as well as better communications with customer service. Just a simple text message service would help. Do the best you can because you are not going to please everyone! Nice to see they are willing to open their outside lines of communication to ask how they can help.

Complaints filed

One frustrated Starlink RV subscriber, having failed to get a response from Starlink on his problem, filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

So, on any given day, you can find a mix of comments on the tech support issue. The response regarding the use and usability of Starlink RV is overwhelmingly positive, at least on the Starlink for RV FB page. I Tweeted Elon Musk for his perception of his company’s support commitment and, like some Starlink customers, I’m still waiting for a response.

As for the cause and effect of the perception of poor product support, it does not appear to matter what part of the country you are RVing in. Nor is there a demonstrable difference in whether you order Starlink residential or RV service. Technical support’s availability and response time seem to fluctuate in cycles, probably determined by the sheer level of support tickets open at any time. Signal coverage improves every week as more and more satellites are launched in groups of roughly fifty at a time. The long wait times for hardware delivery seem to have been alleviated.

Like any new, high-tech innovation, Starlink has had to contend with the rapid scaling of its service. And like any new business that must grow by order of magnitude practically overnight, there are the proverbial “growing pains.”

