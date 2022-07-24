The latest Starlink RV news

July has been a stellar month in the development of Starlink for RVers and other mobile users. More Starlink satellites were launched in July than in any prior month in the development of Starlink. That means more Starlink availability, greater area coverage, and better data transfer speeds for many Starlink RV subscribers throughout North America.

SpaceX has launched three groups of Starlink satellites thus far in July, and plans a fourth launch today, Sunday, July 24. The company has launched more than one hundred satellites in July, beating its previous record. It has also exceeded its record in the number of successful Falcon 9 rocket launch-and-recovery sorties, having now conducted more launches (32) by July of this year than in all of 2021.

SpaceX has one more launch planned for this month, bringing the total on its agenda up to four trips for the month. The Starlink satellite constellation has now reached more than 2,800, including up to sixty that will be delivered to low-earth orbit with the July 24 launch.

Coming in the weeks ahead, SpaceX will conduct the initial launch of the fully-reusable Starship prototype rocket. The company is currently working to recover from an explosion during engine tests. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sought to portray the damage to Starship as minor. “Damage appears to be minor, but we need to inspect all the engines,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “Best to do this in the high bay.”

