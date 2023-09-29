Starlink RV: FAA enters space debris field with Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

A traffic jam in space

As of September 2023, there are more than 9,000 active satellites in orbit. More than half—5,157—are Starlink satellites.

According to SpaceX, a total of 5,179 Starlink satellites have been launched, but 22 of them have de-orbited, either intentionally or due to failures.

SpaceX is launching new Starlink satellites almost daily, and it plans to deploy a total of 12,000 satellites in the first phase of the project. SpaceX has applied to the FCC for approval to launch an additional 30,000 Starlink satellites.

While scientific and general media coverage has expended much ink on the negative effect a large number of satellites have on radio astronomy, some people, including RV Travel readers, have raised the question of collision risk amid the density of orbital vehicles and space debris. The question points to another risk with so much equipment in Low Earth Orbit (LEO)—the potential for Kessler Syndrome.

With large numbers of satellites in orbit, a collision between satellites, or between a satellite and other “space junk,” could start a chain reaction. As has already occurred on a minor scale with Starlink, solar flares and other space weather pose a risk to the growing constellations. A Kessler-effect cascading series of space collisions could result in disaster, scattering debris across the LEO band and rendering Earth’s orbital band impossible to navigate for future launches.

FAA steps in

The Federal Aviation Administration seeks to intervene in the policing of debris in near space. The latest cause for proposed rulemaking is the specter of orbital debris and space collisions.

In a move that purports to “limit the growth of orbital debris,” the FAA said in Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) filing in The Federal Register that it “proposes to require that upper stages of commercial launch vehicles and other components resulting from launch or reentry be removed from orbit within 25 years after launch, either through atmospheric disposal or maneuver to an acceptable disposal orbit.” (Read “space junkyard.”)

“Debris hazard in space”

The Notice cites the danger that “any artificial object left in orbit around the Earth which no longer serves a useful purpose can become a debris hazard in space. Orbital debris is all such human-generated debris in Earth orbit that is greater than 5 millimeters (0.2 in.) in any dimension.

The FAA correctly points out that “collisions between and with orbital debris are a growing concern because prior to the establishment of the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC), practices allowed these objects to accumulate in Earth orbit.” It further cites the rapid rate of deployment of orbital satellites and the large numbers that space operators plan to deploy. The Administrator claims that the proposed rule would “reduce the amount of additional debris created while limiting potential collisions with functional spacecraft and other debris already on-orbit.”

The FAA proposes to allow operators to meet the requirements of the rule by performing one of five disposal options. Operators may choose to dispose of the debris within 30 days of mission completion through (1) controlled disposal; (2) maneuver to a disposal orbit; or (3) Earth-escape orbit. Alternatively, an operator could elect to (4) retrieve the debris within 5 years of mission completion; or (5) perform atmospheric uncontrolled disposal or natural decay within 25 years.

