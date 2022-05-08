Starlink improves roaming internet service that benefits RVers

Seven months beyond the date when Elon Musk tweeted that Starlink satellite broadband service would emerge from its beta testing phase, customer complaints are on the increase, based primarily upon service areas and hardware delivery delays. The Starlink service for RVers and other mobile users has been subject to slow hardware deliveries and an ambiguous roaming policy.

Starlink aimed to address the issue of unresponsive Starlink customer service at the end of April by posting a Reddit message including an apology of sorts for the slow customer service and stating that someone would reply “eventually.”

While that was not precisely what current Starlink customers or those waiting for Starlink hardware were hoping for, things did start happening right away once Starlink posted its response to the customer issues.

Starlink’s roaming policy addresses RVers’ concerns

SpaceX announced on May 1 an actual policy on roaming and service coverage, something that had been manifestly lacking before. Customers will have Starlink service, albeit at “lower service levels,” while roaming on the North American continent, which should be of particular interest to RVers. Until that announcement, service while roaming was a feature that a Starlink customer might or might not have, and there was no official Starlink policy on record. However, if a Starlink user discovered the ability to use the service while traveling away from the stated service address, there was no additional charge for the roaming service. That, too, changed.

Price increases source of frustrations

In March, Starlink announced a price increase, purportedly due to escalating inflation. The price of Starlink hardware increased from $500 to $550 for those customers who had paid a $100 deposit. New customers will now pay $600 for the hardware package. Monthly Starlink service rose from $99 to $110 for all users. And on top of that, there would be a $25 per month “roaming fee.”

Some Starlink customers fumed and a few canceled their service. But far more took to online forums to put things into perspective, pointing out that Starlink users are accessing a tremendous amount of technology for a very modest price.

Starlink explained in a message to customers:

For an additional monthly fee, the Portability feature enables users to temporarily move their Starlink to new locations in order to receive service anywhere within the same continent Starlink provides active coverage. To see active coverage areas, please view the Starlink Availability Map. Portable users are served best effort and can expect lower service levels than fixed users, particularly in areas marked as “Waitlist” on the Availability Map.

Customer service: A priority

So, there you have it. Starlink has codified its roaming policy for mobile users. Elon Musk further endorsed the viability of Starlink for RVers and mobile users in a tweet on May 5, 2022: “Starlink is awesome for RVs, camping or any activity away from cities.”

It appears that Starlink has now prioritized customer service communications and is working to clarify the complex set of rules and details contained in its various service agreements. You can read those here.

