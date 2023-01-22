Sunday, January 22, 2023

Starlink to be standard equipment on Airstream and other Thor RVs

By Randall Brink
Thor is partnering with SpaceX to provide Starlink as standard equipment on high-end RVs.

Thor Industries has announced that it has worked out a deal with SpaceX to add Starlink RV hardware as standard equipment on its high-end Airstream travel trailers, as well as on the Integra Coach, Jayco and Tiffin RVs. The company claims that its products are “the first RV OEMs to work with SpaceX to make Starlink-enabled RVs.”

The Starlink integration is aimed at providing more reliable broadband Wi-Fi service for RVers working from the road. Traditionally, road warriors working from an RV were forced to use unreliable satellite and cellular internet services. The normal cost for the hardware required to receive Starlink broadband service is $599 for portable hardware ($2,500 for in-motion hardware), with a $135 monthly service subscription fee.

Airstream in the wild where Starlink will provide broadband Wi-Fi service.

“This agreement is a big step toward providing constant internet connection for RVers everywhere,” said THOR Industries President and CEO Bob Martin. “Whether for work, staying in touch with family and friends, or streaming entertainment, a reliable internet connection is a must-have for today’s RVer. Starlink will help THOR elevate our RV owners’ experiences and create yet another important point of differentiation for the THOR family of companies.”

##RVT1088b

