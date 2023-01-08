Startup company creates first-of-its-kind tire blowout protection system

Tire blowouts—the bane of towable RVing. Far too many of us have found ourselves disabled on the side of the road with a mangled tire. The lucky ones get away with no damage, but from personal observation, this is rarely the case. At the very least you’ll experience torn fenders, but many suffer catastrophic damage to their trailer.

RV-DE-FENDER™ is a brand-new company in the RV accessory industry, and its revolutionary product is the first of its kind. Their patented blowout protection system is easily installed on a variety of trailers, mitigating all the devastation that normally occurs. Instead of treating blowout damage as a reality of RV life, RV-DE-FENDER has innovated a way to cease the frustration once and for all.

Here’s a closer look at the technology, including how it’s constructed, how it works, and how much you can expect to pay once the product hits the market.

What problems does the RV-DE-FENDER solve?

While blowout damage is by itself a major issue, it tends to come with a long list of auxiliary problems that make the experience that much more frustrating. By stopping the damage in the first place, RV-DE-FENDER has the potential to drastically reduce RVer headaches.

Dealing with insurance after a blowout can be a nightmare. While a decent policy should cover you during this event, there are occasionally caveats. Overloading and aged tires can both be reasons for an insurance company to deny your claim, leaving you to foot the bill. In my personal experience, insurance claim specialists aren’t normally this scrutinous, but it’s still a valid concern.

If you are fortunate enough to receive coverage after your blowout, finding an RV shop to do a timely repair is nearly impossible. Many stories have been written here on RVtravel.com about the extensive time it can take to get your RV serviced. Preventing the damage in the first place is your best option.

Finally, with RV-DE-FENDER, a tire blowout doesn’t have to be a trip-ruining experience. Dealing with it can be as simple as jacking up your axle and switching the tire out with the spare.

A look at the construction and how it works

The RV-DE-FENDER is made of durable cold-rolled steel and is manufactured in the founders’ home state of Utah. The product features a 1/8’’ backing plate that protects the inside of the wheel well and mounts around the axle. The main protective feature is the steel arch that surrounds the tire.

According to EIN News, the product works in three distinct ways:

Protecting the wheel well against the initial explosion caused by a tire blowout Containing the flying debris within the guard so that fenders, trailer subfloors, and wheel components are not damaged Providing “peace of mind” to the RVer that a blowout won’t cause detrimental damage

In 24 separate trailer tests, the RV-DE-FENDER performed flawlessly every single time.

Purchase price and trailer compatibility

According to one of RV-DE-FENDER’s founders, Zack Patterson, product pricing will be dependent on the tire size, as well as the number of axles. Single axle trailers will start at $800 per package, which includes a guard for each tire. Triple axle trailer packages will retail for around $2,500.

The company’s intention is to make its product compatible with most trailer types. For now, they’re primarily focused on 3,500 lb. axles with 10-inch drum brakes and 5,000 to 7,000 lb. axles with 12-inch drum brakes. The RV-DE-FENDER currently comes in two sizes: one fits 14- and 15-inch tires, and one fits tires up to a 235/85-16.

Ideally, the company wants to partner with RV dealerships to offer their product as an add-on for new RV purchases. They’re also looking to develop a network of certified mechanics who can install their product onto customers’ rigs.

A big advantage is that the RV-DE-FENDER can be easily installed by oneself. Installation requires the removal of the wheel and brake drum in order to access the mounting points. Fender trimming may also be necessary.

Final thoughts

RV-DE-FENDER is still in its infancy as a company, having only earned its patent and trademark in September of 2022. As of now, purchases are not available on the website.

However, the innovation and problem-solving set forth by the company are admirable and have immense potential. It will be interesting to see where the company goes in the future, and how the overall industry will react to the product’s quality and efficacy once it hits the mainstream market.

