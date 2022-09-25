The State of RVing, Part 2: City governments playing hardball against homeless RVers

Read part 1 of this series here.

The RV news heavily focuses on homeless persons using RVs for shelter, often in urban encampments. Most major cities have reported efforts to clear out the encampments and move the RVs and other vehicles used for shelter.

“I would be an idiot to sit here and tell you that things are better today than they were five years ago with regard to homelessness,” Portland [OR] Mayor Ted Wheeler told the Associated Press. “People in this city aren’t stupid. They can open their eyes.”

Wheeler’s statement is representative of what large city mayors across the country are now saying: Political pressures have caused a shift from turning a blind eye to homeless encampments and to the overall issue of homelessness in their precincts. Wheeler has invoked the emergency authority of the mayor’s office to make camping illegal along certain highways and high-traffic urban roadways. Homelessness is the “most important issue facing our community, bar none,” Wheeler said.

What to do about homeless RVers in urban cities?

Some cities just want to be rid of the camps. Officials use executive orders, enhanced enforcement of parking and vagrancy ordinances, and physically move vehicles from the streets.

In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser launched an effort to clear homeless RVer camps from the nation’s capital last summer.

The National Coalition for the Homeless (NCH) says 65 U.S. cities are criminalizing or sweeping encampments. Donald H. Whitehead Jr., executive director of the NCH, says, “Everywhere that there is a high population of homeless people; we started to see this as their response.”

Seattle, however, is a city that seeks to provide a “safe camp” for its homeless citizens, near its heart, in the International District known as Chinatown. Residents are marching and demonstrating. They say they have not been allowed to provide input on the Seattle City Council’s plan to build an encampment for approximately 500 homeless persons, including an RV park. The shelter would include a behavioral health facility, a sobering center, and as many as fifty tiny homes. The residents of Chinatown do not want a large homeless shelter and RV park in their neighborhood. Neither do any of the other Seattle neighborhoods.

California is home to more than 160,000 homeless people. Attitudes and responses to the crisis are changing. The Los Angeles City Council imposed new laws last year to ban camping in 54 locations, according to the LA Times.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency last year for the city’s Tenderloin district. The neighborhood has a long history of crime, including drug trafficking, drug overdose deaths, and homelessness. Breed said, “It’s time to be less tolerant of all the bull that has destroyed our city.”

One could be forgiven for thinking that the issue of homelessness in general and “RV homeless camping” are primarily urban problems. They’re not. But urban settings make the problems more visible, making them more acute for more people, and invite the attention of the news media. Even the national data seems incongruous. Various sources place the number of homeless people in America at around 550,000, or one in every 588 persons. The reality is that there are persons experiencing some degree of homelessness in every state and likely in every county in America. The problem with accounting for homelessness is that not all homeless people live on the streets or in encampments.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development states that the homeless are divided into four categories

Transitional Homelessness

Episodic Homelessness

Chronic Homelessness

Hidden Homelessness

The first category could include anyone who vacates a physical “stick and brick” home to live in an RV out of economic necessity. The fourth category almost certainly includes thousands of persons living in RVs out of economic necessity but who do not invite or attract the attention of authorities and are thus uncounted. In any event, the problem of “homeless RVers” is an urban problem, but it is most definitely a much bigger problem than that being grappled with by city officials, and therein lies a hint to a possible solution: Get the problem out of the urban environment.

Using public lands to help homeless RVers

The U.S. federal government owns and controls 640 million acres—more than 28 percent of all the land in the USA. A very high percentage of this total land area is utterly vacant. Most of it is in the Western U.S. Not all public lands are accessible or habitable, but much of it is. Much of the land gets no productive use whatsoever. Why not use some of this land to address the nation’s homeless crisis? Increased availability of public lands for RV use would be a good, immediate, and low-cost start.

Of the aforementioned total, more than 606 million acres of land are operated by four U.S. administrative agencies, The U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and the National Park Service. Of all the things the American government has undertaken in the last 170 years, this would seem well within reach and worth accomplishing.

Some might see setting up homes for the homeless on public lands as a method of incarcerating them or misuse of the public lands. On the contrary, most cities have failed to establish adequate shelters for urban homeless populations. The sanctioned, city-run RV camps are an unmitigated disaster. The establishment of shelters and facilities to accommodate citizens who cannot obtain reasonable fixed housing is precisely what the “public lands” should be used for. It is essential to add that qualified personnel and sufficient facilities must be installed to ensure adequate sanitation, medical care, mental health care, and drug and alcohol abuse rehabilitation. These basic facilities and services are the sine qua non [i.e., are essential] for the success of any national wellness and welfare program for the homeless and, in all probability, would be far less costly than the unseen and unaccounted for costs associated with urban homeless encampments on public and private property in the cities, without adequate health care, sanitation or shelter.

History chimes in

It is worth remembering that during WWII, from 1942 to 1945, the U.S. government, under presidential executive order #9066, forcibly relocated more than 112,000 people of Japanese descent (70,000 of them U.S. citizens) to internment camps throughout the Western U.S. Creating homeless shelters on public land is not the same by any means, but if the U.S. government could unlawfully and unconstitutionally relocate and incarcerate certain people against their will in a malicious and maladroit reaction in wartime, surely it could facilitate a building and development program on unused and unproductive public lands for the benefit of some of its most disadvantaged citizens.

