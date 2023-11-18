Step-by-step DIY instructions on how to restring RV window shades

Restringing RV window shades is a common DIY task that you may need to perform if the cords or strings on your blinds become damaged or break. Here’s a general guide on how to restring RV window shades.

Materials and tools

Replacement cord or string (make sure it’s the appropriate thickness and material color)

Screwdriver

Needle-nose pliers

Scissors or utility knife

Small clamps or clothespins

Cord lock or tension device (if applicable)

Optional: Cord condenser or tassel (if needed for your specific shades)

Repair kits

White Repair Kit

Beige repair kit

Restring DIY steps

Remove the shades

Take down the window shades from the RV. This usually involves removing any mounting brackets or clips holding the shades in place.

Remove the old cord

Locate the end of the old cord on the shade and carefully remove it. You may need to use a screwdriver to disassemble any components holding the cord in place.

Measure and cut the new cord

Measure the length of the old cord to determine how much replacement cord you need.

Cut the new cord to the appropriate length using scissors or a utility knife.

Thread the new cord

Begin threading the new cord through the holes or eyelets on the shade, following the same path as the old cord. Use needle-nose pliers to help guide the cord through tight spots.

Attach the cord lock or tension device

If your shades have a cord lock or tension device, make sure to thread the cord through it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Secure the cord ends

Tie a secure knot at each end of the cord to prevent it from slipping back through the holes.

Test the operation

Gently pull on the cord to test the functionality of the shades. Ensure that the shades raise and lower smoothly.

Attach the shades back in place

Mount the shades back in their original position using the mounting brackets or clips.

Optional: Add cord condenser or tassel

If your shades originally had a cord condenser or tassel, attach them to the cord according to the manufacturer’s instructions. These components help with cord management and aesthetics.

Adjust tension (if needed)

If your shades have a tension adjustment, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to set the proper tension for smooth operation.

Always refer to the specific instructions provided by the manufacturer of your window shades, as the process may vary based on the type and brand of shades you have in your RV. If you’re unsure or uncomfortable with the process, consider seeking assistance from a professional or contacting the manufacturer for guidance.

