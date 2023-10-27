Their RV was stolen, then towed, then stolen again, then sold… and nobody ever told them

By Steve (and Claudia) Sorensen

Think it’s illegal for somebody to steal your RV? Not really, and with the help of your insurance company, the local police, an impound yard, and the DMV, it might even be easy!

My wife and I have been RVers three months out of every summer and fall for fifteen years. We’ve seen the entire American West from Mount Rushmore to Cape Blanco, Glacier National Park to Chaco Canyon, twice. Until recently, we owned a 22-foot Minnie Winnie that was just big enough for two people who like each other, plus a dog. We had remodeled it with new upholstery, curtains, paint, flooring and kitchen fixtures. Because we are fond of remote camping, we had added solar panels, lithium batteries, and an inverter to make it something like the new Winnebago Ekko, only better, because it was paid for.

The powerful engine only had 75,000 miles, ran perfectly, and it got 12 miles per gallon. Like many retired people who travel a lot, we registered our RV in South Dakota and eventually became South Dakota residents. Though we had no intention of selling our RV, we couldn’t help but notice that small Class C Winnebagos in excellent condition were in demand, and we knew it would be hard to replace ours for less than $25,000. That’s why we took such good care of it.

Every fall after our travels ended, we were in the habit of storing our RV wherever we happened to be. In September 2022, that was El Centro, California, at Staxup Storage, a facility with cyclone fencing and gated entry. The monthly payments were deducted automatically from our bank account, without fail.

When we returned to pick up our RV, our RV was gone

When we returned in July of 2023 to pick up our RV and continue our travels, our RV was gone, and the office was closed. We called the El Centro police department and learned that our RV had been stolen back in December of 2022. Apparently, a homeless man had jumped the fence, broken a window or jimmied a door, hot-wired the vehicle and drove away. The gate at Staxup Storage opens automatically on exit.

Nobody ever notified us that our RV had been stolen

Back in December, the El Centro police had questioned the thief after they found the vehicle without license plates and parked illegally. The man said I had lent him the RV, but without any proof, the police confiscated the RV and had it towed to Premier Towing’s impound yard in Imperial, California. The thief was released. Two days later the same man stole our RV from the impound yard and drove away, but he was caught again, went to jail, and our RV was returned to the impound yard. Nobody ever notified us that our RV had been stolen—not Staxup Storage, El Centro police, Imperial police, or Premier Towing. Thirty days later, on February 3, 2023, our RV was sold by Premier Towing at a lien sale for $3,595.

A stolen RV is an insurance claim, right? Not exactly.

Well, a stolen RV is an insurance claim, right? Not exactly. And the adjuster at Geico Insurance didn’t sound at all like the friendly gecko on TV. He sounded like a robot that had been programmed to erase our claim from his memory bank as quickly as possible. After weeks of hassling Geico, their final response was that because our RV had been recovered by the police, they were not obligated to compensate us. They said we had failed to secure the vehicle after the recovery, even though we had no idea it had even been stolen.

Staxup Storage told our attorney that they were embarrassed by our story and it looked bad for business, but they have not made an offer to compensate.

After we filed a formal complaint to El Centro police, they issued a letter admitting that they had failed to follow the law and their procedures by not notifying us within 48 hours after our RV was impounded. Our complaint was sustained, but they haven’t made an offer to compensate. We filed a similar complaint with Imperial police, but we haven’t received a reply from them.

They admitted that they failed

As for Premier Towing, they admitted that they failed to mail us a Notice of Impending Lien Sale, as required by law, but they claimed our name and address were not legible on the police form. (Our copy of the form was perfectly legible.) They did mail the notice to the South Dakota DMV, but to the wrong address, and without our name on it. If Premier Towing had valued our RV at more than $4,000, the lien procedure would have been far more stringent, which explains why they sold our RV quickly and cheaply. They sent our attorney a letter saying that “The Sorensens knew exactly where the vehicle was, who had the key, the identity of the person living in the motorhome, who stole it off our lot, and how much it would cost to get it out.” In addition, Premier Towing accused us of lies and slander.

We filed a complaint with the California DMV, which regulates lien sales. They accepted Premier Towing’s excuse that they had failed to send us a notice of lien sale because they could not read the police report, and they closed our case.

We filed a complaint with the South Dakota Division of Insurance, which should regulate Geico. Their response was they couldn’t help us and implied in a phone call that we didn’t really live in South Dakota anyway. My wife and I have been legal residents of South Dakota for more than ten years. But apparently, RVers with vehicles registered in that state are second-class citizens.

As for the thief, he went to jail for six months for one felony and two misdemeanors, and new charges are pending against him. This wasn’t his first time in jail.

We’ve hired an attorney to try to recover our losses, but it was very difficult to find one interested in a case where only $25,000 was involved. But to quote an old retired attorney who listened carefully to our story, “Your RV was actually stolen three times: once by a homeless person, once by a towing company, and once by an insurance company.”

