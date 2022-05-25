Stop saying “someday.” A lesson learned the hard way

By Lisa Adcox

Last October 25th changed our lives. My husband, Rick, had a stroke and life got turned upside down. We were workamping in Mission, TX, and boom! It happened.

Rick was a very healthy man. He was very active, but the stroke didn’t care. Life got crazy. Hospitals and doctors in your life can be stressful. Suddenly my active workaholic husband no longer could do things he loved in the park. He was the head maintenance man. He upgraded electrical boxes, plumbing and any other issues that came along. Also, he was involved in the Helping Neighbors program in the park. We had made friends and decided to make this park our home base. The owner and manager were happy because they now had a maintenance man there 12 months a year.

Suddenly he couldn’t do what was needed. The other park employees were beyond supportive. We could not have done it without them.

Then it came time to make a hard decision. Should we go back closer to our family or not? Our kids were really guilting us to come back to TN, so after hospitals, doctors, and therapy, we decided to leave TX. It was a very hard decision. Other workampers and guests stepped up to help us get ready to move. Then, friends we met early on when starting our workamping experience came to help us get our travel trailer home since my husband couldn’t drive after his stroke.

Next was saying goodbye to friends we made and to the lifestyle we love. We shed lots of tears. Now, after being away for four years, we are back in our hometown in a house closer to our family. It’s been a big adjustment.

I am so happy we jumped into full-time RVing and got this experience when we did. We met so many many wonderful people along the way. We have some that are lifetime friends. How lucky to have seen so many beautiful places in the U.S.!

Now, I am thinking I may have another big goodbye coming. We have sold our truck and are selling our travel trailer. The tiny home we love. We hope the new owners will love it as much as we do.

If you are procrastinating going full-time and find yourself saying “someday,” well, someday may pass you up. We have wonderful memories and friends we met living this lifestyle. Maybe one day we will meet more if Rick’s health gets better. He is doing great but still has a long way to go. I hope to continue reading here and seeing all the fun things others are doing. Stay safe everyone.

Also by Lisa:

Related: