Melissa S. recently posted a question about how to store dog food in an RV in our RVing with Dogs Facebook group. She got a lot of useful responses, so I wanted to share them here as well, as I know that Melissa is not the only RVer to struggle with the dilemma of where to store all that dog food in the RV.

Melissa asked:

Food! How do you deal with storing and maintaining food while you are traveling? We will be gone for 6 weeks, that’s about a 30-pound bag of dog food. We will also be in BEAR country so will have to move in and out of the van to bear boxes. Watson is currently eating Blue Buffalo, Large Breed, limited ingredient, weight management (can you tell he’s spoiled). I’d prefer to buy some along the way but looks like it will be hard to get smaller large breed bags. I don’t really want to risk changing to a different brand. Wondering what others do.

Personally, I have always used food-grade storage bins that I had left over from when I owned a restaurant. They work well; however, I was never totally happy with them as the round bins waste space, which is always at a premium in an RV.

How to store dog food in an RV: Vittles Vaults to the rescue!

The group members had a far better suggestion, Vittles Vault!

These are food-safe bins, squared off for easy storage, and outfitted with a stay-fresh screw-on top. Vittles Vaults are available in lots of sizes all the way up to one that will hold 60 lbs. of dog food!

A lot of people in the group were singing Vittles Vault’s praises. Their pet food stays fresh and secure in their RVs and the containers are simple to tuck in when packing, or can have other items stacked on them.

Another solution I happened across at Amazon was this collapsible dog food container (pictured below). I have not tried it, but on paper, it seems perfect for RVers. Overall it got great reviews.

More suggestions on how to store dog food in an RV

Our RVing with Dogs Facebook group members are a resourceful bunch. They offered these additional suggestions on the topic of how to store dog food in an RV:

“Be sure to keep the bag if you use a container and plan to cross the Canadian border. Every time we cross the border they want to see the bag.”

—Linda L.

“If you are staying anyplace for a few days, set up delivery with Chewy.”

—Kathy K.

“Most premium brands can be obtained along the road unless you will be totally off the grid. Sometimes it helps to divide up the food into plastic sandwich bags that don’t have to all be stored in the same place.”

—Kathy F.

“Do a thorough assessment of what you have in your rig, and see if there’s some space that could be freed up. It may mean sacrificing in some other areas – but worth it if it means your pup can stay on his regular diet.”

—Marla M.

“We make our own dog food. It’s human grade and we got the recipe from our vet. Very healthy and easy to freeze and/or cook on the road. Never worry about storage or running out. There are also good books on doing this. I have been doing it for over 10 years and the dogs maintain good health and weight. And the best part is I don’t have to keep up with recalls, bad dog food ingredients, sick dogs, or worse.”

—Dahna V.

“We have an airtight container for our dog food. We have two dogs so we get a large bag. The container also holds their dog bowls.”

—Amy A.

“Look for a hard plastic storage bin or container you can stash somewhere in the RV or van. In our RV the dinette bench is a drawer, and pet food supplies are in it. I store extra pet food, sealed in its original bag and in a hard-sided container in the outside compartment of the RV.”

—Patti H.

Feeding a raw diet on the road

“We feed raw and we managed. We brought the hard-to-get stuff and bought the rest locally. We did this with a tiny teardrop and a top-quality cooler. Kibble should be easy. If you’re going to be staying anyplace for more than a couple of days you can Amazon a bag or two to the campground.”

—Tedd J.

“My dog eats raw, which needs to be frozen until I take out a 5 lb. to go into the fridge. I’m trying freeze-dried for our next trip, which is light as a feather, and I can add H2O to it. He’s liking it so far.”

—Cyndy P.

