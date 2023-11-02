Thursday, November 2, 2023

Stupid-human tricks close Blue Ridge Parkway stretch

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Blue Ridge Parkway
File photo: National Park Service Jane Gamble

The National Park Service has closed an eight-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway until further notice. The Service says visitors have been offering food and garbage to bears, and in some cases trying to hold a bear cub.

Blue Ridge Parkway bears on “weight training”

The bear-handling stunts have occurred at the Lake Pinnacle Overlook. Fall is a critical time of year for bears. Between September and November, bears can spend up to 20 hours a day foraging for food to put on weight for the winter and hibernation. Bears actively seek out natural foods but will also take advantage of human foods when presented with the opportunity. Sadly, too many humans have “presented” just such an opportunity.

“We are closing this section of the road temporarily for the safety of both the bear and park visitors,” said Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “When people intentionally attract bears with trash and food it can lead to very dangerous situations. In this instance we want to give the bear a chance to lose interest in the area before the situation escalates and visitors or the bear are harmed.”

Route closure and alternatives

The Blue Ridge Parkway closure began October 30, and covers a portion of the scenic route from milepost 367.6 near the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area to milepost 375.6 at Ox Creek Road. Craggy Gardens recreational area is still accessible via NC80 from the north; however, until the road reopens, the visitor center at milepost 364.5 will remain closed.

Park staff reminds visitors and neighbors to keep food out of sight and follow all bear safety tips available on the Parkway’s Bear Safety web page and at BearWise.org. If you encounter a bear while on the Parkway, call (828) 298-2491 or stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report the encounter.

##RVT1129b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
