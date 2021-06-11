Friday, June 11, 2021
Safety

Is this stupid RVer behavior or not?

By RV Travel
Okay, what is wrong with this photo? Reader Tom Speirs spotted it and sent it along. We’re in a minor state of shock, at least at first glance. We suppose whoever concocted this setup had his or her reasons, but wouldn’t you agree that this is an accident waiting to happen if it was used to tow something on a public road or highway?

Now, there could be a logical explanation. Perhaps someone needed to tow a lightweight utility trailer around his or her farm, off road, for short distances … with little chance for any sort of serious mishap. If that’s the case, then … probably no big deal.

Still, we’d think that the minor cost of a proper hitch would be a wise investment.

But as a way to tow a travel trailer or other towable on a public road, this looks dangerous. It appears the hitch is below the bumper of a tow vehicle.

What do you think? Please leave a comment. If you can explain how this might NOT be a stupid thing, please tell us your reasoning.

Comments

