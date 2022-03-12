Surfing or searching – Where to find truth about RVing

There is so much questionable material floating around these days, how do you tell fact from fiction?

My Pastor recently posed a question in a sermon entitled “Surfing or Searching, Where to Find Truth?” The sermon touched on the false teachings the Bible warns us about and those with “itchy ears” eager to find “teachers” that will tell them the falsehoods they want to hear. The gist of it: Are you surfing the internet for what is convenient, and you want to hear? Or are you diligently searching for the truth even if it is not convenient and not what you want to hear?

While the sermon was designed to keep us on track morally and spiritually, I couldn’t help but think how it also applied to all the questionable material on the internet regarding RVing. Especially the proliferation of so called “teachers” since the pandemic began. My guess is more people at home or in their newly purchased RV are trying to make a living.

RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury, in the January 29, 2022, newsletter, touched on this when he said, “Even though this website is doing well, it’s increasingly a challenge for us to stand alone amid a barrage of new RV websites written by formula by ‘content creators’ (many of whom, perhaps most, have never stepped inside an RV) to attain favorable Google rankings (and thus earn more money). We’re all vying for the same eyeballs.” [emphasis added]

Questionable information

Some of the “advice” you will find on the internet is questionable, but harmless. Other information violates established safety codes and is downright dangerous. I was so concerned about RVers accepting and promoting bringing full propane cylinders into their RVs while they are occupying them, I wrote this article warning of the dangers.

Following are a couple of examples of other questionable myths / fantasies I have recently viewed online:

“A big issue when staying at a ski resort in your RV is quiet hours. You’ll want to bring portable electric heaters that run off your house batteries because you typically must turn off generators after 10 p.m.” per this RVing blogger. [emphasis added]

Have you been on the receiving end of questionable advice?

I could list dozens of other examples of false or questionable online teachings.

My question to the readers of this newsletter is how many times have you received false teaching? Did you know they were false or accept them as truth only to discover later you had been misled? Maybe you haven’t discovered you were led astray yet? While I am hopeful nobody is deceiving RVers intentionally, I just want to point out there is a lot of bad information out there and you need to question the source.

One trustworthy source is RVtravel.com. I had been following the RV Travel newsletters for several years before publisher Chuck Woodbury asked me to start contributing material. Had the newsletter been publishing questionable material, I would have declined the offer as I wouldn’t want to be associated with leading RVers astray. Plus, the newsletter had other writers that I respect with tons of experience in the RV industry including Russ De Maris, Certified RV Technician Chris Dougherty, Mike Sokol, Dave Solberg, the late Gary Bunzer (the RV Doctor), and others.

I close in asking you, the readers, where do you find RVing truth? Have you acted on questionable information only to find out later it was wrong? Please share using the comment box below.

Final Thought: There is much true and useful information on the information superhighway (aka the internet). Unfortunately, just like a real highway, there are road hazards and a lot of trash along the route. Be vigilant!

Dave will be speaking at the FMCA Convention in Tucson, AZ, March 25th and 26th. He would love to meet RVtravel.com readers that will be attending. Feel free to introduce yourself after one of his seminars.

