Use a Ford Taurus (and other things) to tenderize steaks (really!)

Yum! Is there anything better than a juicy, tender, grilled steak? Every time I see a Ford Taurus I think about eating a steak so-tender-it-melts-in-your-mouth! (By the way, the Taurus is no longer in production. However, it was a wildly popular car in the ’80s. In fact, the Ford Taurus was named the 1986 Motor Trend Car of the Year.)

Taurus tenderizer!

Yes, we’re still talking about steak here! The reason I connect the Taurus with tenderizing steak is because my neighbor, Karen, used her car to make the most tender, mouth-watering steaks I’ve ever eaten. No kidding! This is what she’d do: Karen placed a low-cost steak between two sheets of plastic wrap, then she’d wrap the “meat package” inside an old towel. She placed the wrapped meat on the ground in front of her Taurus’ left front tire and ran over the meat. Then she promptly put the car in reverse and ran over the steak again. (You can see what I mean in this video.)

If you don’t have a Ford Taurus, you can substitute Karen’s tenderizing method by pounding the steak with a meat tenderizing hammer, but it will take much longer than her Taurus-tenderizing method.

No Taurus? No meat hammer? No problem!

Here are other ways to tenderize those tougher cuts of meat to make steaks that will practically melt in your mouth!

Use salt. Heavily salt the steak and let it sit for a couple of hours. Then rinse off the salt and pat the steak dry. Season and grill as usual.

Use enzymes to break down the tendons in tougher cuts of meat. Look for marinade recipes that use pineapple, as it makes a great tenderizer. Just don’t let the meat marinate too long or it will turn to mush. Yes, it really works that well.

Acid will also tenderize meat. Think: vinegar, lemon/lime juice, yogurt, or Dr. Pepper/colas. Search for marinades that contain these acidic ingredients and you’ll be good to grill.

One last suggestion:

If you slice the meat against the grain before serving you can cut through any tough membrane that makes chewing steak a chore.

Do you have a favorite steak tenderizer or marinade? Please share it with us!

