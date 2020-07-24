Survey: Plenty of Americans traveling this summer. Will they be in your way?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Are you planning to travel this summer? That was a question posed to Americans, Europeans, and Asians in 11 countries across the globe. Some 11,000 individuals responded to the extensive survey, and gave some interesting response in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just how many folks do you think you’ll encounter on the roads if you’ll be out and about with your RV?

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) announced the results of their Future of Travel survey conducted by Ipsos. While the coronavirus has definitely slowed travel, Americans are opting to take domestic road trips over a long weekend to more isolated destinations this summer. Here are some of the details.

73 percent said they’ll vacation this year. But Europeans will outstrip U.S. travelers, with 81% saying they’ll travel. Of folks in the U.S., 47 percent indicated they’d travel domestically, while only 5% said they would travel outside the United States.

Most Americans said they’d prefer a long weekend getaway with a few close traveling companions. 34 percent said they would be taking a long weekend getaway for three to four days days this summer. 35 percent said they would go on a week-long summer trip. Who will they travel with? 24 percent said they’d travel with one other person while, surprisingly, 18 percent said they’d go with four to five people.

How much will travelers spend? $2,450 is the average budget for their main trip this year, close to $650 more than their European counterparts.

How will all of this affect RV parks? Despite the potential for crowds, hotels were still the most popular accommodation for U.S. travelers of those surveyed. 33% looked to stay at a private rental – up 17 percent from last summer. 46 percent of Americans have plans to stay at a hotel. Here’s the detail we’re interested in: 15 percent said they’ll be going camping.

How about getting there? 72 percent, the overwhelming majority of American travelers surveyed, said their car will be their travel mode. Only 23 percent of Americans plan on flying for their vacation.