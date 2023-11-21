How to talk to your children/family about their inheritance—it’s important!

Forbes magazine recently published an article about the huge transfer of wealth that’s about to happen in our country. Over the next twenty years, more than $70 trillion is expected to pass from baby boomers to their millennial children via inheritance. Most financial advisors strongly suggest that if you’re RVing, or in other ways spending your kids’ inheritance, tell them!

Mind your own beeswax!

I grew up believing that my monetary situation is no one else’s business. My parents never divulged their financial status to me, not even during the times when they really needed some extra support. We, in turn, never discussed our personal finances with our own children. The closest we came to talking about money matters was to say, “No, you can’t have that,” while waiting in the grocer’s checkout lane. Now that our children are adults themselves, perhaps it’s time for the “talk.” The money talk, that is.

Money talks

It’s never easy. It doesn’t matter how much or how little cash, stocks, life insurance, physical assets, etc., you own. Talking about monetary issues can be stressful. For starters, the realities of life and death mean that one day your child(ren) will probably handle your finances. The eventuality of declining health and/or death might be difficult to face, but experts agree that it’s far better to talk about finances now than to leave your child(ren) in the dark.

It makes sense

A dear friend of mine died recently. She left no will. She had not discussed her funeral desires or finances with any of her six children—who live in various places scattered throughout the U.S. Her children were, of course, devastated by her death, but once the shock had passed, they were tasked with sorting through their mom’s finances. It was not easy. Soon, arguments erupted among the siblings and even today (ten months later) things are not even close to being settled.

Rather than subject our own children to the turmoil of searching through heaps of paperwork, it just makes sense to get our affairs in order now, and also discuss our monetary plans with our children.

A will or trust

RVers are generally the type of folks focused on living, not dying. We thrive on travel, adventure, and the joys of, well, living life. The focus on living is natural but may have negative repercussions. According to a 2021 Gallup poll, less than half of the adults in America have a will or trust. In addition, one-third of folks over 65 do not have a will. These statistics surprised me. If you do not have a will or a trust, call an attorney today.

Unhappy consequences

Though it may be uncomfortable to discuss your finances and final wishes, failing to talk to your children about wealth transfer can bring unhappy consequences. If, for example, you have money set aside for your grandchildren’s college fund, your son need not contribute (or can contribute less) to a 529 plan. If your daughter expects a windfall of cash that won’t be coming, she needs to save more for her retirement. They won’t know if you don’t tell them about your financial plans.

An outline

I recently found a simple outline by Bankers Life. It provides guidelines for talking to your adult children about wealth transfer. I’ll summarize it for you:

Gather everyone together. Use a video call or other method to ensure that all of your children can attend this important family meeting.

Share basic information. Tell the children what financial institutions you use, retirement accounts, insurance policies, lockbox location, etc. (Hint: We compiled a notebook with this information. All of our children know where we keep the notebook.)

Talk about values. Share your financial values. Talk about the importance you place on helping others, supporting your church, education, or whatever your values may be.

Explain your plans. You may want equal distribution of your assets among your children and/or grandchildren. Or, perhaps, there will be cause for variance. Explaining your rationale now might prevent arguments later.

Reveal any "surprises." If you have arranged for a special payout to, say, a local charity that you admire, it's best to tell your adult children about your intended donation now rather than later.

Financial advisor. If you have a financial advisor, tell your children how to contact her. Provide address, phone number, and any other pertinent information.

Keep talking. In addition to this initial meeting with your adult children, keep the conversation going. As your health needs change or your financial status fluctuates, keep your children informed. This ongoing communication will help your children plan for their own financial futures.

Bumper sticker addition

In times past, you may have seen this bumper sticker on various RVs: “We’re spending our kids’ inheritance.” I’d like to propose a slight revision to the bumper sticker: “Spending your children’s inheritance? Tell them!”

