Use or don’t use Dexter E-Z Lube?

If you have questions, we have answers! Join us LIVE every Wednesday @ 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) for Talkin’ RV Tech. Here is a short from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers has heard conflicting information on Dexter E-Z Lube® and wonders if she should use it or not. She says there is conflicting information online. So, what do we think?

To use or not to use the Dexter E-Z Lube?

Do you need a temperature gun? Here’s the one we recommend.

Wheel bearing pack service

A wheel bearing pack service is recommended every 12 months or every 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Whether you are a DIY guy or gal or you utilize an RV repair shop, be sure to get this service done if your RV is due (based on mileage and/or time) or question the functionality of your brakes.

A thorough service will include:

Inspection of brakes and bearings for wear or damage

Cleaning and repacking of wheel bearings and replacing the seals

Cleaning and adjusting the brake shoes as well as testing the operation

Adjusting tire pressure and torquing wheels to specifications

Inspecting shackle links, springs, hangers, all welds and wiring at axles

If you would like to read more about the importance of a wheel bearing pack service, please see THIS prior article from Dustin.

