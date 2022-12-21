When do I release my RV slide-out button?

If you have questions, we have answers! Join us LIVE every Wednesday (that’s today!) at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) for Talkin’ RV Tech. Here is an excerpt from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers wanted to know when he should release his RV slide-out button.

Question: When extending or retracting slide-outs, when should I release the button? I usually count three seconds after the slides are fully extended or retracted before releasing the button. Am I damaging the hydraulic motor holding for that long?

Answer: Unfortunately, there is not just one answer to this question. There are several different slide-out systems and they all function differently. For the most part, hydraulic slide-out systems should be extended or retracted 95 percent of the way and then “bumped” the rest of the way back in or out to rest into place.

On the contrary, if you have a Schwintek slide-out system, you will want to hold the button until the room comes out and the motor stops.

Do you need more information on your slide-out system? I have linked several resources for you. They can help you identify the slide-out system you have as well as provide you with information regarding proper use and maintenance required for your system:

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

