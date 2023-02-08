Are SumoSprings worth it?

If you have questions, we have answers! Join us LIVE every Wednesday (that’s TODAY!) at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) for Talkin’ RV Tech. Here is a clip from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers inquired about SumoSprings®. They asked, “Are SumoSprings all they are cracked up to be? I see Winnebago is now offering them as an option.”

SumoSprings becoming standard equipment

During this episode, Dave questioned whether Winnebago was offering this option. Since the episode aired, we heard from Adam Weisner—president of SuperSprings International, maker of SumoSprings. Adam says, “We’re actually standard equipment on Winnebago, Coachmen, Thor, Tiffin, Roadtrek, Airstream, and Pleasure Way, to name just a few in motorized—Class A, B, and C. We’ve also just announced the first towable OEM putting them on as standard with Brinkley RV.”

What viewers had to say about SumoSprings

We’ve also heard good reviews from viewers:

“Loving my SumoSprings on my Grand Design 5th wheel. Well worth the cost.” —Patrick S.

“I swear by my SumoSprings on my Ram with cabover.” —Paul L.

“I added SumoSprings to my F150 and Grand Design Transcend 221RV. So far I love them…” —Steve D.

What are SumoSprings?

SumoSprings are airless, maintenance-free suspension springs designed for light trucks, RVs (both motorized and towables), SUVs, and commercial vans. They provide additional support to the vehicle’s suspension system, helping to improve stability, handling, and overall comfort. Unlike traditional air suspension systems, SumoSprings are made of closed-cell polyurethane foam that compresses and expands to absorb road shock, reducing the stress on the vehicle’s suspension components.

Where can I learn more about SumoSprings?

Learn more about this handmade, zero maintenance and lifetime warranty suspension enhancement here.

Join us LIVE!

We’d love to chat with you! Join us live today at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) for Talkin’ RV Tech. You can join us on any of the YouTube or Facebook destinations linked below. We hope to see you there!

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVDT2053