Saturday, May 6, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomePublisher's Roadside Journal
Publisher's Roadside Journal

Are my friends only four feet tall? I don’t know

By Chuck Woodbury
0
When using Zoom, you don't even know how tall people are. Here, an image shows people of all different heights and sizes.

I had never heard of Zoom before the pandemic. I would very seldom do a video chat back then. Zoom, for those of you who don’t live on the Internet like me, is a free (or paid with extra perks, if you wish) service that makes it easy to meet up by video with one or more persons on your computer, phone or tablet.

Almost always, each person is sitting down, most often in front of a computer. They are visible from about the chest up.

These days, in a habit developed during the pandemic, I spend more time visiting with friends and business associates via Zoom than I do in person. We hold our RVtravel.com staff meetings every Tuesday via Zoom. Normally, about 10 of us will gather — 10 talking heads, as they say in TV lingo.

I realized today that I have no idea what all these people look like from the chest down. I don’t know if they are 5 feet tall or 6 feet. I don’t know what they look like from behind. I believe all my video acquaintances have legs, but I don’t know for sure.

I don’t know if they wear perfume or cologne or if they have good breath or bad breath.

The good part about Zoom chat is you can meet any time of any day, and if there’s a group of you, you can be scattered around the world. It’s incredible, if you think about it. The bad part is everyone you visit with is two dimensional.

I sometimes think it might be awkward to one day actually meet someone in real life that I know well from video chats. Has this ever happened to you?

Read more from Chuck’s Roadside journal here and here.

##RVT1103

Previous article
Are expensive lithium batteries really worth it? Part 2

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE