Are my friends only four feet tall? I don’t know

I had never heard of Zoom before the pandemic. I would very seldom do a video chat back then. Zoom, for those of you who don’t live on the Internet like me, is a free (or paid with extra perks, if you wish) service that makes it easy to meet up by video with one or more persons on your computer, phone or tablet.

Almost always, each person is sitting down, most often in front of a computer. They are visible from about the chest up.

These days, in a habit developed during the pandemic, I spend more time visiting with friends and business associates via Zoom than I do in person. We hold our RVtravel.com staff meetings every Tuesday via Zoom. Normally, about 10 of us will gather — 10 talking heads, as they say in TV lingo.

I realized today that I have no idea what all these people look like from the chest down. I don’t know if they are 5 feet tall or 6 feet. I don’t know what they look like from behind. I believe all my video acquaintances have legs, but I don’t know for sure.

I don’t know if they wear perfume or cologne or if they have good breath or bad breath.

The good part about Zoom chat is you can meet any time of any day, and if there’s a group of you, you can be scattered around the world. It’s incredible, if you think about it. The bad part is everyone you visit with is two dimensional.

I sometimes think it might be awkward to one day actually meet someone in real life that I know well from video chats. Has this ever happened to you?

