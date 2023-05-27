10 advantages of a floating RV (Recreational Vessel)

Embarking on an adventure in a Recreational Vessel (RV) presents an opportunity not found on land to blend the comfort of an RV with the serenity and freedom of open water and quiet coves. There are many advantages of this form of RV travel.

Pros of recreational vessel travel

Camp on the water every night – Waterfront campsites are elusive in terrestrial RV camping, but one of the most prominent features of a marine RV is the ability to camp on the water each night. Whether you drop anchor in a secluded cove or drift gently on a serene lake, you can bask in the beauty of unobstructed views and the soothing rhythm of the waves. In all probability, you will not be bothered by pesky camp neighbors. Fish every day – If you like fishing, having an RV on the water means you can fish daily. From the comfort of your RV, you can cast a line any time you please without having to leave your home on the water. On top of that, you can set shrimp and crab pots for delectable crustaceans for a main course fit for royalty. Yachts roomier than land-based RVs – Yachts, whether sail or motor boats, are designed with roomy interiors, full galleys, and spacious staterooms that are arguably even more comfortable than shore-bound recreational vehicles. There are no tires – When it comes to maintenance, marine yachts offer an advantage over land yachts because—no tires! No tires mean no flat tires, no blow-outs, no fretting over tire replacements, lower costs, and stress. Enjoy your private campground – With a floating RV, you can find a secluded cove and have the entire “campground” all to yourself. No need to worry about crowded campsites, noisy neighbors, obnoxious lights, or smoke. Air conditioning not required – Being on the water naturally provides a cooler environment, often eliminating the need for air conditioning. You can enjoy the fresh breeze from the water, cooler nights, and breezy days. Expansive travel opportunities – 71 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water. 0.000016 of the earth’s surface is covered by campgrounds. Maritime law – When you’re on international waters, maritime law applies, which can sometimes offer more flexibility than the laws on land. Bigger fish to catch – The open water is home to larger species of fish than what you would typically find in a pond or a river. Instead of a 2 lb. trout, you could hook an 80 lb. halibut! No campground fees – Lastly, one of the major financial benefits of a sea-going RV is: No campground fees! Anchoring in the secluded coastal waters and coves costs nothing. Even spending a few days tied up at an en-route marina slip or dock is less costly than a campsite.

A floating RV provides numerous advantages, from cost savings to increased travel opportunities, better scenery, and different wildlife, creating a unique RV travel experience.

