New, comfy tent might be a good guest room for RVers

One advantage of an RV over a tent is the RV gets you up off the hard ground. Well, here comes the new Space Acacia XL tent, which does the same thing and costs far less. And you can transport it to your campsite on your back.

This month, outdoor recreation brand Acacia Outdoor released this premium Space Acacia popup tent with a 6-inch-thick inflatable floor. The Air Floor is made with durable PVC material and a construction similar to pack rafts and inflatable SUPs (standup paddle boards). It delivers “luxurious comfort” on any terrain, the company said in a news release. “If a night on the water sounds more enticing, the floor floats and may be anchored with integrated D-rings,” it noted.

Sets up fast

The Space Acacia takes only minutes to set up. It quickly attaches to a Velcro rim on the floor for a secure weather-repelling seal. Additional clip attachments perform like a single unit. A generous-sized canopy offers cooling shade or additional weather protection and warmth that can be adjusted based on conditions. The tent is built to thrive in demanding environments.

The Space Acacia XL (sleeps 4-6 including dogs and kids) and Space Acacia 2-person tents are made with ultra-durable 300D waterproof oxford cloth. Both models have ample standing room for most people. Both have 8 mesh-covered windows. A mesh ceiling provides ventilation plus privacy and weather protection with full-zip closures on the windows and roll-down weatherproof side covers.

Two walk-in doors on the XL model enable entering and exiting the tent from either side. The tents are detailed with multiple mesh storage pockets with an available lighting system. A velvety, washable carpet eliminates the need for a bottom sheet. All Space Acacias come standard with a durable removable 300D waterproof oxford cloth footprint that attaches to the Velcro ring so the tent can be used independently.

For RVers who are happy with their recreational vehicles, the tents could come in handy as a comfortable guest room for visitors.

The new product is available in inventory and will begin shipping this month. Learn more or order at TheAcacia.com. Prices start at $1,236, but are discounted during the launch.