Tesla woes continue with faulty seat belt safety chime

Tesla has issued its second recall in a week, the most current because of a faulty seat belt warning chime in 817,143 vehicles in 2021 and 2020 model years.

The recall affects Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles in which a sound doesn’t occur when seat belts aren’t fastened when a car is started. The seat belt chime was not sounding on some Teslas due to a software bug.

According to a document filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla has already begun introducing a software update to fix the issue in production vehicles. Other Tesla vehicles will receive an over-the-air software update early this month.

The bug occurred after a driver had exited the vehicle when the chime was sounding, and then re-entered the vehicle.

The issue would not occur if the vehicle exceeded 13.7 mph, according to Tesla. The automaker’s visual alert of an unbuckled seatbelt was also unimpaired by the flaw, the document said.

The South Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute notified Tesla of the issue on January 6 of this year. Tesla concluded January 25 there was a problem. There have been no crashes, injuries or deaths as a result of the bug as of January 31, according to the document Tesla filed.

Tesla also recently recalled its “full self-driving” software. It had been programmed to roll through stop signs.

Tesla has received increased scrutiny from NHTSA. The administration said yesterday it’s considering a probe into complaints Teslas sometimes brake unnecessarily.

Last year scrutiny from NHTSA led to Tesla disabling a way to play video games when its vehicles are moving. It also launched an investigation into Teslas crashing into emergency vehicles while using Autopilot or other driver-assist features.

