Saturday, June 25, 2022

Texas Corps of Engineers parks lose funding… then find it again

By Mike Gast
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campground workers in East Texas were put on a roller coaster this week.

Corps of Engineers staffers began notifying work campers Monday, June 21, that budget cuts were forcing them to close several East Texas campgrounds as of October 1.

Those orders changed abruptly again on Wednesday, June 22. RVtravel.com called Bradford Grems, a natural resources specialist at the Corps’ Lake O’ the Pines facility near Jefferson, Texas. Grems told RVtravel.com that he had been told just an hour earlier that funding for the campgrounds had been restored and all the Corps’ campgrounds would continue regular operations uninterrupted.

“I don’t know who did what, but we did get the money to continue operations,” Grems said. “The budget was restored.”

