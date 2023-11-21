Funny Thanksgiving phrases you’ll be gobbling up

It’s a tradition. Our niece graciously hosts our large, raucous family each year for Thanksgiving. Everyone brings a dish to share, but she definitely does the most work! For starters, she sends out invitations with the welcome caveat: Feel free to wear your “stretchy pants.” I tell you this to demonstrate how well she knows her relatives! The “stretchy pants” phrase got me to thinking about all of the other silly Thanksgiving phrases and sayings our family shares throughout Thanksgiving Day. Here are just a few:

Funny Thanksgiving phrases

“It’s turkey time!” This means the meal is ready, so you’d better get in line or you may miss out on the cherry Jell-O (a family holiday tradition for some unknown reason).

“Rub-a-dub-dub! Thanks for the grub! Yaaaay, God!” This is the children’s prayer. Our adult version uses grander verbiage but means the same. Our good and gracious God has blessed us abundantly.

“Keep calm and gobble on!” This is a caution for parents to ignore their boisterous children. They’re just excited to be together, eating and having fun with cousins.

“It’s not the minutes eating at the table that puts on weight, it’s the seconds!” This phrase usually confounds some, to the delight of the others gathered around the table.

“Leftovers are for quitters!” or “Gobble till you wobble.” These have become somewhat of a mantra for the menfolk in our family. It seems they are our biggest and slowest eaters. (Women eat our main meal faster because we know what comes next!)

“Get your pie on!” Yes, this is why we gals eat less or just eat faster than the men. We can’t wait for the pumpkin pie and whipped cream to make their appearance. Yum!

After dinner

Somehow, we are able to clear the table, stuff the dishwasher, and get out the board games before everyone succumbs to the “tryptophan effect.” (In case you didn’t know, turkey contains tryptophan, which is the guys’ excuse for turning on a football game and promptly falling asleep on the couch.) Then, we’re sure to hear:

“Look! Daddy’s sleeping. We’re all going to nap now.” These words are not a total lie. Dad is indeed sleeping on the couch “watching” football. We say these words to encourage the littlest cousins to take their naps.

Bring on the games!

Once the “littles” are down, the games commence. This is when you’ll probably hear these phrases:

“The youngest goes first!” This is especially difficult for the child who was “youngest” last Thanksgiving. Now there’s a new, no longer napping “youngest.”

“Cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater!” Usually shouted by one child to another, and followed by a parent’s stern, whispered warning:

“You’d better let gratitude change your attitude! Right now.” This common phrase is an attempt to remind the little one that we have so many blessings. One great blessing is being with family—even if some of them are beating your socks off right now!

(Hey, speaking of games, check out this great list of games for RVers!)

Time to go

Soon—too soon—the day comes to an end. Leftovers are divided and boxed up for each family. There are hugs and thank you’s and more hugs and then we all go home. And we happily await next Thanksgiving when we get to do it all over again!

Will you be with your family this Thanksgiving? What Thanksgiving phrases do you expect to hear? Tell us in the comments. Happy Thanksgiving!

##RVDT2258