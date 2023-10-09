The check engine light in RV came on and it needed three oxygen sensors. Really?

Dear Dave,

The check engine light in my RV came on. I took it to the mechanic and it needed three oxygen sensors. How does this help the RV? Can they just be cleaned instead of replaced? What else is necessary for the good of my Allegro for the winter season? Thank you. —Elle, 1997 Allegro Star

Dear Elle,

Your 1997 could have been on either a Chevrolet P30 chassis with a 7.4L gasoline engine, or the Ford F53 with the 7.5L V8 engine. In 1998, Chevrolet introduced the Vortec engine and Ford introduced the Triton V10. Both of these gas engine models had oxygen sensors which were placed in the exhaust pipes coming off the exhaust manifold.

Almost every new gas engine automobile, truck, and chassis had oxygen sensors (O2 sensors) that were designed to monitor the exhaust for proper air-to-fuel ratio so the engine would burn cleaner. Typically there is one before the catalytic converter and one after, so your rig should have had four.

How oxygen sensors work

Air is drawn in through the air cleaner and mixed with fuel by the fuel injector at the inlet valve. This mixture is ignited by the sparkplug, which thrusts the piston down and the exhaust leaves through the exhaust valve. The O2 sensor monitors the exhaust and sends a signal to the Electron Control Unit (ECU), which controls the amount of fuel at the injector as well as many other functions.

A proper working sensor will detect the amount of oxygen in the exhaust compared to the ambient air and adjust the fuel ratio accordingly. A bad sensor will typically allow more fuel in the mix, which will affect fuel economy as well as performance, and the check engine light will come on. They cannot be cleaned, as most of the time they actually short out and are non-functioning.

What else is necessary for the winter season

Since your rig is over 25 years old, I would highly suggest getting any maintenance records you can find to make sure the proper procedures were done in a timely manner. If you have the original chassis owner’s manual it will have a schedule of maintenance that tells when the oil should be changed, as well as the transmission fluid and filter, brake fluid and other items. As for this winter, I would suggest filling the fuel tank to reduce condensation and add Seafoam or other fuel treatment. Seafoam is also good for helping to clean the injectors.

One of the most neglected storage items that I have found is not taking care of the house and engine batteries while the unit is in storage. If you do not have access to electricity, I would recommend removing the batteries and put them in a garage with a trickle charger. Even with nothing on, the batteries can drain down and even freeze in very cold temperatures. If you do have access to electricity, plug the unit in and use a maintainer or desulfation charger to properly charge the batteries.

If you are storing your rig outside, cover the tires to reduce exposure to the sun, which can cause them to dry out and weather check. I also recommend a cover as it will help reduce fading and keep the sealants more pliable. There are several more items pertaining to the rest of the rig that you can read in these articles.

