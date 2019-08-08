The surprising uses of WD-40

To some do-it-yourselfers, there are two essential items everyone should have handy in a “needs fixing'” emergency: Duct Tape and WD-40. Why WD-40?

Let us count the ways. Here are 25 of the 2,000 uses of WD-40 as reported by users:

•Cleans piano keys

•Keeps garden tools rust free

•Removes crayons from walls

•Shines the leaves of artificial house plants

•Removes ink from carpet and blue jeans

•Cleans dog poop from tennis shoes

•Cleans bottoms of pots and pans

•Cleans mildew from refrigerator gaskets

•Camouflages scratches on cultured marble

•Removes gum from flagpoles and concrete

•Keeps kitty-poo from sticking to electric cat box rakes

•Removes rust from cookie tins

•Cleans peanut butter from shoestrings

•Removes grape juice stains

•Shines wheelbarrow tires

•Cleans scum from rubber gloves

•Removes gum from dryer lint screens

•Keeps metal wire screens rust free

•Cleans and protects underside of cast iron skillets

•Keeps sewing needs from rusting

•Removes old cellophane tape

•Cleans black marks from shoes on floors

•Removes stickers from credit cards

•Removes water spots from mirrors

•Removes lipstick from fabric

And, the police once used WD-40 in a very unusual way: to remove a naked burglar trapped in an air conditioner vent!

Oh, and to bust a popular myth that originated in the tabloids: No, WD-40 does not cure arthritis! The WD-40 company does not recommend the use of WD-40 for medical purposes, and knows no reason why WD-40 would be effective for arthritis pain relief. WD-40 contains petroleum distillates and should be handled with the same precautions for any product containing this type of material.

