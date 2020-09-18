You never know who you’ll meet at the campground…

By Nanci Dixon

I love how many interesting people we meet camping! We just met our new campsite neighbors, The Border Hookups. Dave and Jacqueline Hudson are professional singers, health coaches, and full-time RVers. The couple is an acoustic singing duo, who play in a number of venues in the Midwest. Dave is from Minnesota and Jacqueline from Canada, hence the name The Border Hookups.

Two years ago they watched a video online of a couple that converted a bus and became full-time RVers. Dave asked Jacqueline if she would ever consider doing that very thing and she surprised him with an emphatic “yes.”

They spent two years preparing to be full-time RVers and spent every night watching scores of YouTube videos. They took walks and planned. They wanted to learn all they could about the RVing lifestyle. They are younger than traditional RVers and Dave said they just did not want to wait too long.

This past April, they sold everything and went full time. Dave and Jacqueline originally bought a 26-foot pull behind trailer, and just this week upgraded to a 30-foot fifth wheel to have more room and an easier drive.

Keeping their music shows going this summer through the pandemic has been a challenge. In March everything was canceled. Their shows started up again in June, but they looked a little different than they had in the past. Masks were worn, no microphones were shared, and no mingling was done with their fans.

Dave has a background in film, and he and Jacqueline post a great series of videos on YouTube, The Border Hookups Go RVing. They started the videos to keep in touch with family and friends and now have a loyal following. Check this one out: “The Scariest Night of Our Lives.”

How do they feel about selling everything? Dave said that he believes it is the person that dies with the most stories who wins, not the one with the most toys.

I asked what they enjoy the most about their new lifestyle. “It is hearing people’s stories, meeting new people.” I couldn’t agree more.

Next time you get a new neighbor at the campsite, I encourage you to say hello. You never know who you’ll meet, and you might, like me, get a new soundtrack to your evening.

##RVT966