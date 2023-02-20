Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries: Who is telling the truth?

I received the following question from Bob regarding Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries. I was not very familiar with them so did some research and found information from Trojan Batteries and others that were not very kind regarding the TPPL technology. Here was the initial question and response.

Dear Dave,

Batteries: You list FLA, AGM, and lithium… as generalizations. Are there chemistries within each that are better than others? The main question is AGM TPPL technology vs. Lithium (LiFeP04) DOD is better with TPPL than FLA… CCA is better v. FLA… (Lithium cannot be used for starting). Is this a happy medium (Start v. House… space considerations… heat/cold/vibration… COST!) TPPL is advertised to last 8 years. Thanks. —Bob, Purchasing New

Dear Bob,

According to Trojan Batteries, the Thin Plate Pure Lead designation is not new technology, rather a way of some battery manufacturers differentiating their batteries from the cheap AGM batteries coming out of China and failing. They have a very good article on their site here.

It states that the thin TPPL will have fewer cycles and not perform as well as a thicker lead plate model, especially Lithium. And you are correct, an engine or start battery needs higher Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) rather than deep cycle and amp hours.

I got this back from Bob regarding TPPL:

Hi David…

Thanks for the reply (from Trojan?), but I believe you are getting a little hoodwinked/gaslit by Trojan … and why elicit information from a manufacturer who does not (Can Not) manufacture TPPL technology (a competitor to EnerSys – TPPL).

Take a look at Odyssey Battery (brand from EnerSys) (Largest Industrial/Motive battery manufacturer in the world). They invented TPPL… (bought Gates) (Thin Plate Pure Lead).

(Trojan attachment is INCORRECT.) EnerSys first came out with Optima. Sold Optima to Johnson Controls after U.S. government asked them to produce batteries for the U.S. Military using new production technology. TPPL was made to put MORE power in the same size box.

(Also.. Nothing to do with China, as Chinese manufacturers cannot make TPPL. They can make standard AGM, like Trojan.)

TPPL technology has an 8-10 year service life (12 years float).

80% DOD at 400 cycles and 50% DOD at 900 cycles.

WILL NOT have a catastrophic failure … die over a period of time.

Unaffected by temperature / vibration.

Have 100% acceptance charge rate … (extremely fast charging, if you have a high amperage charger).

EnerSys TPPL Battery Technology Past & Future

www.Enersys.com

www.Odysseybattery.com

www.trojanbattery.com

FYI—

U.S. Nuke subs, most MRAP’s, Abrahams A-1, F-18, F-22, Volvo and Daimler fleets… many more… Use Odyssey TPPL!

Odyssey has outperformed Trojan in every test I have seen… not to what Trojan’s attachment indicates.

Also… Satellite and the international space station use EnerSys lithium batteries… (EnerSys not a big fan of current consumer Lithium.)

Lithium is proving to be not a good avenue… materials used, China (Major Political problems).. recycling bad… BMS can disconnect… fires… heat/cold problems… NOT start batteries!

Thoughts? —Bob

My research into TPPL

So I did a deep dive into TPPL on the Odyssey site, which does have some very good literature and videos comparing TPPL to AGM and other. The videos are a VERY boring power point, so I’ll summarize to hopefully save you the time!

Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology was developed over 50 years ago by the Gates Company, which was eventually acquired by Odyssey. Each battery has six cells with lead plates in each cell. The traditional Flooded Lead Acid (FLA) and even Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) battery has 15 plates in each cell, while the TPPL battery has 19 due to the thinner plates. This means more surface area and more storage capacity. According to their tests, the FLA and traditional AGM plates are deteriorated in a short period of time, while the TPPL plates last twice as long. Their tests show the typical FLA battery discharged at 50% only has 400 cycles, while the TPPL has more than 1000. The TPPL can also be discharged down to 80%, which will allow 400 cycles.

So, Trojan’s claim of fewer cycles and less power is not accurate; rather, it is apparently a statement that is not backed by any research or test results. I do agree with the statement that the TPPL designation is being promoted to differentiate this technology from the cheap AGMs that are flooding the market.

Another advantage is the shelf life, as they will not self-discharge as rapidly as others. So when storing the rig for the non-RV season, they will not sit in a discharged state, which can affect the life of the battery, as well.

We will continue to research the TPPL technology and see if we can get some discussion going from other manufacturers such as Battle Born, Renogy, and hopefully some of our readers that may have tried them.

As always, I learn something new every day. Thanks, Bob.

