Thor announces generator-free diesel pusher

HOLLAND, Mich. (March 15, 2019) — Volta Power Systems and Thor Industries today announced a partnership to bring the first Class A RV that is generator-free and using automotive grade lithium ion technology.

Thor Industries will install the system on the new Tuscany 45JA motorhome, allowing users to experience freedom and off-grid capabilities.

The Tuscany 45JA RV comes equipped with livable floorplans and high-end amenities and appliances, all powered by the Volta power system and without the noise of a generator.

“The Thor Tuscany is the first ever Class A to feature our hybrid electric system,” said Jack Johnson, co-founder of Volta Power Systems. “The Volta system is a more cost-effective alternative to a full hybrid system, and it gives users more power, more reliability and more freedom to travel wherever they want.”

The system includes approximately 36 kWh of usable energy, enough to run amenities all day and A/C overnight on a single charge.

It recharges from a high-power output 58-volt engine driven alternator, solar and/ or traditional shore power. The system supplies power through three 3,600-watt inverter chargers for a full 50-amp shore power experience without the cord.

Volta Power Systems builds complete lithium ion energy systems for nearly any mobile application. Volta systems offer automotive-grade technology to provide more power in less space and with less weight.

“We knew that we wanted to unveil a green option with our Tuscany model, and we were very impressed with Volta’s unique knowledge and experience in the advanced energy storage field,” said Jon Krider, director of marketing and product development at Thor Industries.

“This is the first Class A RV with hybrid electric power systems. The addition of the Volta system will change the way Class A RVs travel,” he added.

The new Tuscany 45JA RV will be available to customers this summer.