Friday, April 14, 2023

Thor offering $10,000 rebates to ramp up RV sales

By RV Travel
Thor Tranquility Transit AWD

RV dealers have a glut of 2022 model RVs on their sales lots, and that’s not a good thing for them or for manufacturers who can’t ramp up their production while plenty of “last year’s” models are still occupying RV dealers’ lots. So what to do?

For one thing, lower prices. And if that’s not enough, offer rebates! That’s what the world’s largest RV manufacturer is doing right now. Contrast this with a year ago, when Thor and other RV makers were getting top dollar for every RV they could manage to slap together to satisfy the demand of rabid consumers hungry to join the ranks of recreational vehicle enthusiasts.

Here’s what Thor is promoting right now with a rebate, on the condition that they buy and take delivery by April 30, 2023, of a qualifying RV that is in dealer inventory and previously untitled. And here are the models you can choose from…

Get $10,000 back on:

Outlaw Class A motorhome

• Any new 2023 or prior model year Sanctuary Transit (AWD) motorhome.
• Any new 2023 or prior model year Outlaw Class A motorhome.
• Any new 2023 or prior model year Tranquility Transit (AWD) motorhome.
• Any new 2023 or prior model year Mercedes Sprinter 4×2 or Ford Transit-based Sanctuary motorhome.
• Any new 2023 or prior model year Delano motorhome in dealer inventory.
• Any new 2023 or prior model year Mercedes Sprinter 4×2 or Ford Transit-based Tranquility motorhome.

A $7,500 rebate on:
• Any new 2023 or prior model year previously untitled Class C Tiburon motorhome.
• Any new 2023 or prior model year Delano motorhome.

To learn more, visit your local Thor dealer or the company’s website.

